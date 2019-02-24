REAL ESTATE

What will $1,900 rent you in Orange, right now?

1235 Town and Country Rd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orange?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Orange if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4900 E. Chapman Ave., #5





Listed at $1,900/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 4900 E. Chapman Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are both welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1235 Town and Country Road





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1235 Town and Country Road. It's also listed for $1,900/month for its 756 square feet of space.

In the bright unit, there are high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a private balcony. Both cats and dogs are allowed, and there's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2627 N. Bourbon St.




Last but not least, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2627 N. Bourbon St. that's going for $1,805/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and a private balcony. The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOrange
REAL ESTATE
What's the most expensive residential rental listed in Huntington Beach?
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles
What does $3,200 rent you in Laguna Beach, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Silver Lake, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Spike Lee's purple tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Nearly 130 caught misusing disabled person parking placards in CA in January
Motorcyclist shot on 10 Fwy by possible Mongols member, CHP says
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Nail salon owner under fire for shop's controversial name
Show More
101 crash: Car flips, another bursts into flames in Hollywood Hills
New Girl Scouts center in Inglewood to serve as hub for 45K LA-area scouts
'I'm the one you ignore': Chicago writer tenacious in R. Kelly coverage that has spanned years
Woman banned from Tinder for posing with hunted animal
CHP car struck by suspected DUI driver during separate DUI arrest in OC
More News