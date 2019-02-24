What will $1,900 rent you in Orange, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Orange if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4900 E. Chapman Ave., #5
Listed at $1,900/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 4900 E. Chapman Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are both welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1235 Town and Country Road
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1235 Town and Country Road. It's also listed for $1,900/month for its 756 square feet of space.
In the bright unit, there are high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a private balcony. Both cats and dogs are allowed, and there's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2627 N. Bourbon St.
Last but not least, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2627 N. Bourbon St. that's going for $1,805/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and a private balcony. The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.