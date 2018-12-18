What will $1,900 rent you in West Hollywood, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in West Hollywood if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1120 N. Laurel Ave. (West Hollywood)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1120 N. Laurel Ave. that's going for $1,895/month.
The building boasts extra storage, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get an open living room floor plan, white appliances, granite countertops, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
900 N. Orange Grove Ave. (West Hollywood)
Next, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 900 N. Orange Grove Ave. It's also listed for $1,895/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard (West Hollywood)
Listed at $1,850/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood and tiled flooring, air conditioning, white appliances and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
990 Palm Ave. (West Hollywood)
Then, there's this studio situated at 990 Palm Ave. It's listed for $1,805/month for its 400 square feet of space.
The building offers a residents lounge, on-site management, shared outdoor space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include tiled flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)