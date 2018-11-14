What will $1,900 rent you in West Hollywood, right now?

According to Walk Score, this West Hollywood neighborhood is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West Hollywood is currently hovering around $2,831.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,900 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
8106 Norton Ave.
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 8106 Norton Ave. It's listed for $1,895/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, extra storage space and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. It's listed for $1,850/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. The apartment features hardwood flooring, designer lighting, air conditioning, a balcony, white appliances and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
990 Palm Ave.
Located at 990 Palm Ave., here's a 450-square-foot studio that's listed for $1,805/month.
The building offers a residents lounge, on-site management and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, built-in storage space, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
