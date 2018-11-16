What will $2,000 rent you in Huntington Beach, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Huntington Beach if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4822 Tiara Drive, #104
Listed at $2,000/month, this 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 4822 Tiara Drive, #104.
Amenities offered in the complex include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find a breakfast bar, carpeting, a ceiling fan, closet space and a patio. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1109 Alabama St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located behind a three-bedroom home at 1109 Alabama St. It's also listed for $2,000/month for its 800 square feet of space.
The unit has quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a private back yard. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
914 Palm Ave., #A
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 914 Palm Ave., #A that's going for $1,995/month.
Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, a fireplace, granite countertops, a dishwasher and tile flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and on-site management. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
20191 Cape Coral Lane, #214
Next, check out this 765-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 20191 Cape Coral Lane, #214. It's also listed for $1,995/month.
In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The building offers two assigned parking spots, a swimming pool and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
7521 Edinger Ave.
Finally, located at 7521 Edinger Ave. is this 583-square-foot studio that's listed for $1,945/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a private patio. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness center, a swimming pool and a residents lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
