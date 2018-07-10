REAL ESTATE

What will $2,000 rent you in Irvine, right now?

350 Gitano. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Irvine?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Irvine if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

21 Exeter, #15




Listed at $2,000/month, this 826-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 21 Exeter, #15.

Complex amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, assigned parking, a basketball court and a volleyball court. In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

103 Tangelo




Here's an 833-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 103 Tangelo that's going for $1,950/month.

In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning and tile flooring. The complex offers assigned parking. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1358 Scholarship




Next, check out this 738-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 1358 Scholarship. It's also listed for $1,950/month.

Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, air conditioning, carpeted floors, a patio, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a playground and a basketball court. Pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

350 Gitano, #875




Located at 350 Gitano, #875, here's a 531-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,915/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
