What will $2,000 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1288 Sunset Blvd. (Angelino Heights)
Listed at $2,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1288 Sunset Blvd.
Inside, you'll find hardwood floors, ceiling fans, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. The building features street parking. Pets are not welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4009 Verdugo View Drive (Glassell Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 4009 Verdugo View Drive. It's also listed for $2,000/month for its 1,000 square feet of space.
In the furnished apartment, there are high ceilings, garden access, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
Sunset and Speedway avenues (Venice)
Here's a 450-square-foot studio apartment at Sunset and Speedway avenues that's going for $2,000/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, garden access and a patio. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
10481 Kinnard Ave., #Guesthouse (Westwood)
Located at 10481 Kinnard Ave., here's a 600-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $2,000/month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and air conditioning. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4378 Sepulveda Blvd. (Sherman Oaks)
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4378 Sepulveda Blvd. that's going for $1,998/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, air conditioning, a balcony and ceiling fans. The building features an elevator and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
