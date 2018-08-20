What will $2,100 rent you in Santa Monica, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Santa Monica if you don't want to spend more than $2,100/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1504 Maple St.
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1504 Maple St. It's listed for $2,095/month for its 552 square feet of space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a stove, closet space and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1132 Pico Blvd.
Then, here's a studio apartment at 1132 Pico Blvd. that's going for $2,050/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. Amenities offered in the building include storage space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome with an additional deposit.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
(See the full listing here.)
422 Hill St.
Check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 422 Hill St. It's also listed for $2,050/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeted floors, new paint, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and large windows. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)