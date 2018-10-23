REAL ESTATE

What will $2,200 rent you in Huntington Beach, right now?

20371 Bluffside Circle, #408. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Huntington Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Huntington Beach if you've got a budget of $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1109 Alabama St.




Listed at $2,200/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1109 Alabama St.

Inside the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring, new appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Laundry and parking are available on-site. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

20371 Bluffside Circle, #408





Next, there's this 564 square-foot studio located at 20371 Bluffside Circle, #408. It's listed for $2,195/month.

The apartment, which is fully furnished, has in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a pati and hardwood flooring. Assigned parking and secured entry are offered as building amenities. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

20251 Cape Coral Lane, #301




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 20251 Cape Coral Lane, #301 that's going for $2,150/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll find a fireplace, high ceilings and granite countertops. The building boasts outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
