REAL ESTATE

What will $2,200 rent you in Laguna Beach, right now?

1451 Glenneyre St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Laguna Beach with a budget of $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

396 Cypress Drive, #F






Listed at $2,200/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 396 Cypress Drive, #F.

In the luxury apartment, expect high end finishes like hardwood plank flooring and marble countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry, private storage and an outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1451 Glenneyre St.






Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1451 Glenneyre St., which is also listed for $2,200/month for its 450 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and close proximity to the beach. The newly-remodeled unit includes a full kitchen, along with granite countertops and laminate floors. Animals are not allowed, and there's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

520 Through St.





Here's a charming 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 520 Through St. that's going for $2,195/month.

In the bright and airy unit, you'll get hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and ample natural lighting. The building features garage parking and is located close to the beach and downtown. Sadly, pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

250 Cliff Drive, #3






Last but not least, check out this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located -- just a block away from the beach -- at 250 Cliff Drive, #3. It's listed for $2,195/month.

The lower-level apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a charming courtyard view. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted at this time. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLaguna Beach
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,900 rent you in Orange, today?
What will $1,900 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Pasadena, right now?
What does $2,500 rent you in Beverly Hills, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Super Bowl Sunday to see less heavy rain across SoCal
Rams fans pack flight to Atlanta, turn cabin into cheering squad
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Boyle Heights hit-and-run caught on camera, suspect sought
Inmates escapes Castaic detention facility
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
Lucky carb-loaded foods you should eat to help Rams win Super Bowl
VIDEO: Rain triggers flooding, freeway closure in Sun Valley
Show More
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Baby found safe after being left in SUV stolen in Marina del Rey
Ex-LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King dies at 57
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Court papers: Witness claims El Chapo had sex with minors
More News