What will $2,200 rent you in Laguna Beach, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Laguna Beach with a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
396 Cypress Drive, #F
Listed at $2,200/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 396 Cypress Drive, #F.
In the luxury apartment, expect high end finishes like hardwood plank flooring and marble countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry, private storage and an outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
1451 Glenneyre St.
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1451 Glenneyre St., which is also listed for $2,200/month for its 450 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and close proximity to the beach. The newly-remodeled unit includes a full kitchen, along with granite countertops and laminate floors. Animals are not allowed, and there's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
520 Through St.
Here's a charming 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 520 Through St. that's going for $2,195/month.
In the bright and airy unit, you'll get hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and ample natural lighting. The building features garage parking and is located close to the beach and downtown. Sadly, pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
250 Cliff Drive, #3
Last but not least, check out this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located -- just a block away from the beach -- at 250 Cliff Drive, #3. It's listed for $2,195/month.
The lower-level apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a charming courtyard view. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted at this time. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
