What Will $2,200 Rent You In Los Angeles, Right Now?

Take a look at the listings, below.
7300 Franklin Ave., #450 (Hollywood)
Listed at $2,200 / month, this 826-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 7300 Franklin Ave.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, ample natural lighting and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
1745 Camino Palmero St., #320 (Hollywood)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1745 Camino Palmero St. It's also listed for $2,200 / month for its 837 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and additional storage space. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, a fireplace and built-in storage features. Sadly, pets aren't permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1419 S Bentley Ave., #201 (Westwood)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1419 S Bentley Ave. that's going for $2,200 / month.
In the second-floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
1414 N Fairfax Ave., #109 (Hollywood)
Next, check out this 670-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 1414 N Fairfax Ave. It's listed for $2,199 / month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. The building offers parking, additional storage space and plenty of greenery. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
30 Dudley Ave., #07 (Venice)
Located at 30 Dudley Ave., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,198/ month.
The sunny unit has hardwood floors and a balcony, and it's only half-a-block to the beach. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
