What Will $2,200 Rent You In Palms, Right Now?

Read on for the listings.
10800 Rose Ave.
Listed at $2,195 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 10800 Rose Ave. (at Glendon Avenue).
In the unit, you can expect a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a balcony, granite counter tops, good closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building offers outdoor space, gated parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted.
3662 Clarington Ave., #4
Here's a 625-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3662 Clarington Ave. that's going for $2,100 / month.
In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
