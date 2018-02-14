What Will $2,200 Rent You In Palms, Right Now?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Palms? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you've got $2,200 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

10800 Rose Ave.




Listed at $2,195 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 10800 Rose Ave. (at Glendon Avenue).

In the unit, you can expect a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a balcony, granite counter tops, good closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building offers outdoor space, gated parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

3662 Clarington Ave., #4



Here's a 625-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3662 Clarington Ave. that's going for $2,100 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

