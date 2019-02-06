What will $2,200 rent you in Santa Monica, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Santa Monica with a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1805 Seventh St., #4 (Santa Monica)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1805 Seventh St., #4.
The building offers on-site laundry, while the freshly updated unit features new laminate flooring and refreshed countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2621 S. Centinela Ave., #14 (Sunset Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 2621 S. Centinela Ave., #14. It's listed for $2,195/month for its 665 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. The apartment offers hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Pearl and 14th streets (Sunset Park)
Here's a 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Pearl and 14th streets that's going for $2,195/month.
In the charming first floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and plenty of light. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are both allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
2320 Virginia Ave. (Santa Monica)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2320 Virginia Ave. It's listed for $2,195/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, while the spacious apartment includes large closets, vinyl plank flooring and fresh new paint. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $40 application fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
933 Sixth St. (Santa Monica)
Located at 933 Sixth St., here's a studio that's listed for $2,195/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, and the building boasts assigned parking. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)