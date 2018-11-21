What will $2,300 rent you in Laguna Beach, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Laguna Beach with a budget of $2,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
396 Cypress Drive, #F
Listed at $2,300/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 396 Cypress Drive, #F.
The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
250 Cliff Drive, #10
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 250 Cliff Drive, #10. It's listed for $2,295/month for its 577 square feet of space.
Building amenities include outdoor space. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and built-in storage features. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
31891 Lupin Place
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 31891 Lupin Place that's going for $2,250/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, granite countertops, ceiling fans and tile flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
