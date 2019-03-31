What will $2,300 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Los Angeles with a budget of $2,300/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5995 Saturn St. (Crestview)
Listed at $2,300/month, this 600-square-foot studio residence is located at 5995 Saturn St.
In the furnished unit, you can expect to find hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1001 S. Olive St., #321 (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio condo situated at 1001 S. Olive St., #321. It's also listed for $2,300/month for its 485 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the condo, there are hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
655 S. Hope St., #601 (Downtown)
Then, check out this 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 655 S. Hope St., #601. It's listed for $2,300/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a fitness center and a roof deck. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
877 Francisco St., #705 (Downtown)
Listed at $2,300/month, this 505-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 877 Francisco St., #705.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3116 London St. (Silver Lake)
To round things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3116 London St. It's listed for $2,300/month.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
