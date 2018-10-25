What will $2,300 rent you in Santa Monica, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Santa Monica with a budget of $2,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2029 Cloverfield Blvd.
Listed at $2,300/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2029 Cloverfield Blvd.
The unit has a decorative fireplace, a ceiling fan and hardwood floors. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and landscaped outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
1117 Third St.
Here's a studio at 1117 Third St. that's going for $2,295/month.
In the furnished apartment, you'll get a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and closet space. The building offers secured entry and shared outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
907 16th St.
Then, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 907 16th St. It's listed for $2,275/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a private patio and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
