What will $2,400 rent you in Santa Monica, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Santa Monica if you're on a budget of $2,400/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1805 Seventh St., #4 (Santa Monica)
Listed at $2,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1805 Seventh St., #4.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, built-in storage features and closet space. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
903 Seventh St. (Santa Monica)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 903 Seventh St. It's also listed for $2,400/month.
In the furnished unit, expect hardwood floors, natural light, a ceiling fan and a gas stove. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1044 Seventh St. (Santa Monica)
Here's a 400-square-foot studio at 1044 Seventh St. that's going for $2,400/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, closet space, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry. Cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
(See the full listing here.)
Marine and Fourth streets (Santa Monica)
Then, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Marine and Fourth streets. It's listed for $2,395/month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a ceiling fan and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)