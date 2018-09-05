What will $2,400 rent you in West Hollywood, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in West Hollywood if you've got $2,400/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1250-1258 N. Orange Grove Ave.
Listed at $2,400/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1250-1258 N. Orange Grove Ave.
In the unit, expect a balcony, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. The building features garage parking, storage space and paid utilities. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
9031 Phyllis Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 9031 Phyllis Ave. It's listed for $2,395/month for its 800 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1145 Larrabee St., #16
Here's a 709-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1145 Larrabee St., #16, that's going for $2,375/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned garage parking and a swimming pool. In the apartment, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1361 N. Laurel Ave.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1361 N. Laurel Ave. It's listed for $2,350/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
9025 Rangely Ave.
Finally, located at 9025 Rangely Ave., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $2,350/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and air conditioning. The building boasts garage parking. Dog owners are in luck: canines are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)