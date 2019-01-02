What will $2,500 rent you in Beverly Hills, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Beverly Hills if you've got $2,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
South Canon Drive and Wilshire Boulevard (Beverly Hills)
Listed at $2,500/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at South Canon Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the unit, look out for hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops and large closets. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
347 N. Palm Drive, #101 (Beverly Hills)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 347 N. Palm Drive, #101. It's also listed for $2,500/month for its 746 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, there is an open living room floor plan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and large closets. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
203 N. Almont Drive (Beverly Hills)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 203 N. Almont Drive that's going for $2,488/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, many windows and extra storage space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
