What will $2,500 rent you in Laguna Beach, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Laguna Beach if you're on a budget of $2,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
222 Nyes Place, #LOWER
Listed at $2,500/month, this 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 222 Nyes Place, #LOWER.
The apartment offers tile flooring, a patio, a fireplace, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Assigned parking is included as a building amenity.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
1821 Glenneyre St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1821 Glenneyre St. It's listed for $2,495/month for its 800 square feet of space.
The property offers hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
763 S. Coast Highway, #5
Here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 763 S. Coast Highway, #5 that's going for $2,450/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, granite countertops, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
