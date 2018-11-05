REAL ESTATE

What will $2,500 rent you in Laguna Beach, right now?

222 Nyes Place. |Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Laguna Beach if you're on a budget of $2,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

222 Nyes Place, #LOWER




Listed at $2,500/month, this 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 222 Nyes Place, #LOWER.

The apartment offers tile flooring, a patio, a fireplace, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Assigned parking is included as a building amenity.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1821 Glenneyre St.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1821 Glenneyre St. It's listed for $2,495/month for its 800 square feet of space.

The property offers hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

763 S. Coast Highway, #5




Here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 763 S. Coast Highway, #5 that's going for $2,450/month.

Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, granite countertops, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
