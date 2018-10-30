What will $2,500 rent you in West Hollywood, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in West Hollywood if you're on a budget of $2,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
8961 Keith Ave.
Listed at $2,495/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8961 Keith Ave.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has good transit options.
724 N. West Knoll Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 724 N. West Knoll Drive. It's also listed for $2,495/month for its 690 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a balcony, a dishwasher and high ceilings. On-site laundry, an elevator and a swimming pool are offered as building amenities. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
963 N. Doheny Drive
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 963 N. Doheny Drive that's going for $2,450/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building features assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
