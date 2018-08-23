REAL ESTATE

What will $2,800 rent you in Beverly Hills, right now?

121 N. Hamilton Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Beverly Hills?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Beverly Hills if you're on a budget of $2,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

9957 Robbins Drive




Listed at $2,795/month, this 875-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9957 Robbins Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

121 N. Hamilton Drive




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 121 N. Hamilton Drive. It's also listed for $2,795/month for its 1,000 square feet of space.

The unit features hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, both central heating and air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building provides on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here with a deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

9929 Young Drive




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9929 Young Drive that's going for $2,750/month.

Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. The building features assigned parking and extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
