What will $2,800 rent you in Beverly Hills, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Beverly Hills if you've got $2,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
405 S. Crescent Drive
Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 405 S. Crescent Drive.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
9957 Robbins Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 9957 Robbins Drive. It's listed for $2,795/month for its 875 square feet of space.
In the apartment, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and bay windows. The building offers outdoor space, secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
149 S. Crescent Drive, #B
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 149 S. Crescent Drive, #B, that's going for $2,750/month.
Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
9929 Young Drive
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 9929 Young Drive. It's also listed for $2,750/month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)