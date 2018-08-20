REAL ESTATE

What will $2,800 rent you in Laguna Beach?

146 Cliff Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Laguna Beach if you're on a budget of $2,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

31839 Hedge Lane




Listed at $2,795/month, this 755-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 31839 Hedge Lane.

Assigned parking and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

100 Cliff Drive, #12




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 100 Cliff Drive, #12. It's also listed for $2,795/month for its 994 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator, garden access and outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

31834 Virginia Way




Here's a 419-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 31834 Virginia Way that's going for $2,795/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace, a balcony, exposed brick, built-in wardrobes and ample natural light. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

146 Cliff Drive, #C




Check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 146 Cliff Drive, #C. It's listed for $2,745/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, storage space and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
