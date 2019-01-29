What will $2,800 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $2,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1826 Lucile Ave. (Koreatown)
First up, here's a 416-square-foot studio condo at 1826 Lucile Ave. It's going for $2,800/month.
In the furnished unit, expect a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, original woodwork and built-in storage features. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
4060 Glencoe Ave., #109
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 4060 Glencoe Ave., #109. It's also listed for $2,800/month for its 690 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry and a residents lounge. The apartment boasts high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and quartz countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4511 Prospect Ave., #203 (Los Feliz)
Located at 4511 Prospect Ave., #203, here's a 750-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,795/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Be prepared for a $250 deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)