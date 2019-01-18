REAL ESTATE

What will $2,900 rent you in West Hollywood, right now?

1230 N. Sweetzer Ave., #APT 311. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in West Hollywood?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in West Hollywood if you've got $2,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

9061 Keith Ave., #309 (West Hollywood)






Listed at $2,900/month, this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 9061 Keith Ave., #309.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you will find hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

North Alta Vista Boulevard and Fountain Avenue






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at North Alta Vista Boulevard and Fountain Avenue. It's listed for $2,895/month.

The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, bay windows, a balcony and closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1230 N. Sweetzer Ave., #APT 311 (West Hollywood)






Here's a 717-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1230 N. Sweetzer Ave., #APT 311 that's going for $2,850/month.

The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
