What will $3,000 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

510 S. Hewitt St., #302 (Downtown)
Listed at $3,000/month, this 1,330-square-foot studio condo is located at 510 S. Hewitt St., #302.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and security. In the furnished unit, you can expect concrete flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
4060 Glencoe Ave., #109
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 4060 Glencoe Ave., #109. It's also listed for $3,000/month for its 690 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry and a residents lounge. In the condo, there are high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, hardwood flooring and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2020 W. Riverside Drive (Griffith Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2020 W. Riverside Drive that's going for $3,000/month.
Apartment amenities include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
1313 Sunset Blvd., #312 (Echo Park)
Here's a 939-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1313 Sunset Blvd., #312 that's going for $2,995/month.
The building has garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
4411 Los Feliz Blvd., #405 (Los Feliz)
Finally, check out this 812-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 4411 Los Feliz Blvd., #405. It's also listed for $2,995/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a balcony and built-in storage features. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
