What will $3,000 rent you in the Los Angeles Metro area, right now?

We compared what $3,000 might get you in Anaheim, Burbank, Culver City and Fullerton, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Anaheim -- 2390 W. Canopy Lane
This 2,249-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at 2390 W. Canopy Lane in West Anaheim. Asking $2,995/month, it's priced 11 percent greater than the $2,695 median rent for a three bedroom in Anaheim.
The building is a part of a gated community and offers a two-car garage, a private patio and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a kitchen island and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
Burbank -- 226 N. Brighton St.
Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 226 N. Brighton St. in Burbank. It's listed for $3,000/month for its 1,100 square feet of space--25 percent pricier than Burbank's median two-bedroom rent of $2,400.
The property offers a large backyard. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and ceiling fans. No pets are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Culver City -- 4209 Lafayette Place
Also listed at $2,995/month, this 1,250-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4209 Lafayette Place in Culver City is on par with Culver City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,000.
In the furnished unit, you'll get carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a new stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. There's also garage parking available for $200/month. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable.
(See the full listing here.)
Fullerton -- 635 W. Elm Ave.
Next, check out this 1,476-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence at 635 W. Elm Ave. in Fullerton. It's also listed for $3,000/month, which is three percent pricier than Fullerton's median three-bedroom rent of $2,900.
The building offers outdoor space and a garage. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. No pets are allowed at this property.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)