REAL ESTATE

What will $3,100 rent you in Santa Monica, right now?

2200 Colorado Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Santa Monica?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Santa Monica if you've got a budget of $3,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2311 Fourth St., #Apt 209






Listed at $3,100/month, this 704-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2311 Fourth St., #Apt 209.

The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and a workout room. In the apartment, expect in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1358 Fourth St., #PHF






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 1358 Fourth St., #PHF, also listed for $3,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. The apartment features concrete flooring, air conditioning and a patio. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2200 Colorado Ave.






Next, check out this 763-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 2200 Colorado Ave. and listed for $3,011/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool, a business center, a fitness center and secured entry. Pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
