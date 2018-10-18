What will $3,300 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Los Angeles if you don't want to spend more than $3,300/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1155 S. Grand Ave., #1105 (Downtown)
Listed at $3,300/month, this 1,050-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1155 S. Grand Ave., #1105.
Building amenities include assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. The apartment offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
877 Francisco St., #2710 (Downtown)
Here's an 815-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 877 Francisco St., #2710 that's also going for $3,300/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
2391 Teviot St., #1/2 (Silver Lake)
Then, located at 2391 Teviot St., #1/2, here's a studio spot that's listed for $3,295/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a patio, a ceiling and wooden cabinetry. The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and additional storage space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are considered with additional fees.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)