REAL ESTATE

What Will $5,000 Rent You In Los Angeles, Right Now?

450 N Rossmore Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles--if you're looking to rent a high-end spot? The median monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in LA is running around $3,200, according to Zumper. So we looked at the rental site's data to find what you can get if you've got around $5,000 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

615 Hampton Dr, #A304 (Venice)




Priced at $5,000 / month, this 946-square-foot studio on the top of a loft is located at 615 Hampton Dr. It "offers a copious amount of natural light, finished concrete floors, a tailored built-in desk, and dresser with additional cabinet space upstairs, beautiful Caesarstone countertops, and a soaking tub for relaxation." A private rooftop deck will give you views of the city and mountains, and in-unit laundry and dishwasher will make upkeep easy downstairs. However, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

450 N Rossmore Ave, #1004 (Melrose)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over in the famous El Royale Apartments at 450 N Rossmore Ave. It's listed for $4,950 / month for 900 square feet of space, including 11' ceilings, a large living room, hardwood floors, original moldings, and a full kitchen with designer appliances. Views range from downtown to the Hollywood Hills. When it comes to building amenities, look for garage parking with a valet option, a fitness center, a roof deck, and more. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

6250 Hollywood Blvd, #4b (Hollywood)




Here's a 1,320-square-foot 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo at 6250 Hollywood Blvd that's going for $4,950 / month. The unit includes a walk-in closet, den and large patio and modern appliances. The building offers outdoor space, a picturesque swimming pool and hot tub, a fitness center, and more. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News