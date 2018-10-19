What's the cheapest rental available in Anaheim, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Anaheim via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1130 S. Lemon St.
Listed at $1,250/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom , located at 1130 S. Lemon St. in Southeast Anaheim , is 17.0 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Anaheim, which is currently estimated at around $1,507/month.
In the apartment, anticipate ceiling fans, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
331 N. East St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 331 N. East St. in The Colony, is also listed for $1,250/month for its 950 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
921 S. Park Circle
Then there's this 710-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 921 S. Park Circle in Southwest Anaheim, listed at $1,375/month.
In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, on-site laundry, on-site management and extra storage space. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
150 S. Magnolia Ave.
Finally, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 150 S. Magnolia Ave. in West Anaheim, is listed for $1,445/month for its 436 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and a dishwasher. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry, a fitness center, outdoor space, a swimming pool and package service. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome, though restrictions and additional fees apply.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
