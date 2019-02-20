What's the cheapest rental available in Anaheim, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1124 S. Lemon St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1124 S. Lemon St. in Southeast Anaheim, is listed for $1,350/month for its 700 square feet of space.
The building offers a swimming pool and on-site laundry. When it comes to unit amenities, expect to find hardwood floors, ceiling fans and more. Unfortunately, animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
1001 W. La Palma Ave.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1001 W. La Palma Ave. in Northwest Anaheim, listed at $1,375/month.
The building features on-site laundry, while the apartment includes granite countertops and new kitchen cabinets. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
812 S. Avocado St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 812 S. Avocado St. in Southeast Anaheim, is listed for $1,395/month for its 650 square feet of space.
The building features assigned parking, while the unit includes laminate flooring and a ceiling fan. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
2375 W. Crescent Ave.
Listed at $1,480/month, this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2375 W. Crescent Ave. in West Anaheim.
In the unit, you're promised a spacious kitchen and hardwood floors. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
400 S. Sunkist St.
Finally, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 400 S. Sunkist St. in Southeast Anaheim. It's being listed for $1,485/month.
In the unit, the listing promises garden access, carpet and plenty of natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
