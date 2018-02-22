What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Beverly Grove, Right Now?

REAL ESTATE

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Beverly Grove are hovering around $3,095 (compared to a $2,175 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Beverly Grove rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

647 N Hayworth Ave., #102




Listed at $1,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 647 N Hayworth Ave., is 35.5 percent less than the $3,095 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Beverly Grove.

In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, a gas fireplace, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a private deck. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

121 South Swall Dr.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 121 South Swall Dr., is listed for $2,075 / month.

In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

115 N Doheny Dr.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 115 N Doheny Dr. (at Alden Drive), which is going for $2,095 / month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, a balcony and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

118 S Wetherly Dr., #210




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 118 S Wetherly Dr., listed at $2,295 / month.

In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

319 S Clark Dr., #209




Listed at $2,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is located at 319 S Clark Dr.

In the unit, look for in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)
---

