What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Beverly Grove, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
647 N Hayworth Ave., #102
Listed at $1,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 647 N Hayworth Ave., is 35.5 percent less than the $3,095 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Beverly Grove.
In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, a gas fireplace, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a private deck. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
121 South Swall Dr.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 121 South Swall Dr., is listed for $2,075 / month.
In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
115 N Doheny Dr.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 115 N Doheny Dr. (at Alden Drive), which is going for $2,095 / month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, a balcony and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
118 S Wetherly Dr., #210
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 118 S Wetherly Dr., listed at $2,295 / month.
In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the listing here.)
319 S Clark Dr., #209
Listed at $2,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is located at 319 S Clark Dr.
In the unit, look for in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(Here's the listing.)
