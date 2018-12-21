What's the cheapest rental available in Beverly Grove, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Beverly Grove look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Beverly Grove via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
321 S. Hamel Road
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 321 S. Hamel Road, is listed for $1,995/month for its 850 square feet of space.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
439 Le Doux Road
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 439 Le Doux Road, which, at 650 square feet, is also going for $1,995/month.
The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, carpeting and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the full listing here.)
8660 Burton Way
Listed at $2,225/month, this 837-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 8660 Burton Way.
The unit boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a walk-in closet and ceiling fans. Building amenities include an elevator, a roof deck, secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. Cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Here's the listing.)
402 S. Robertson Blvd.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 402 S. Robertson Blvd., is listed for $2,500/month for its 950 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building features outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee
(See the listing here.)