What's the cheapest rental available in Brentwood, right now?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,295, compared to a $1,964 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Brentwood, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
11747 Dorothy St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 11747 Dorothy St., is listed for $1,995/month.
Building amenities include garage parking and shared outdoor space. In the unit, expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, air conditioning and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
239 S. Barrington Ave., #F2
Then there's this 340-square-foot condo at 239 S. Barrington Ave., #F2, listed at $2,200/month.
Building amenities include on-site management, on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, a separate dining room area, air conditioning and a large bedroom. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
11307 Isleta St.
Listed at $2,225/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 11307 Isleta St.
The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, large windows, high ceilings, ceiling fans and white appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
11911 Mayfield Ave., #A
And here's a studio condo at 11911 Mayfield Ave., #A, which, with 580 square feet, is going for $2,250/month.
The building features assigned parking and a fitness center. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised an open living room floor plan, tile flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
