REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Brentwood, right now?

11911 Mayfield Ave., #A. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're seeking a new apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Brentwood look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,295, compared to a $1,964 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Brentwood, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

11747 Dorothy St.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 11747 Dorothy St., is listed for $1,995/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and shared outdoor space. In the unit, expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, air conditioning and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

239 S. Barrington Ave., #F2






Then there's this 340-square-foot condo at 239 S. Barrington Ave., #F2, listed at $2,200/month.

Building amenities include on-site management, on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, a separate dining room area, air conditioning and a large bedroom. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

11307 Isleta St.





Listed at $2,225/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 11307 Isleta St.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, large windows, high ceilings, ceiling fans and white appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

11911 Mayfield Ave., #A






And here's a studio condo at 11911 Mayfield Ave., #A, which, with 580 square feet, is going for $2,250/month.

The building features assigned parking and a fitness center. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised an open living room floor plan, tile flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Huntington Beach
What will $2,300 rent you in Laguna Beach, right now?
What will $3,000 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?
What does $1,800 rent you in Irvine, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
Mueller: Ex-Trump campaign chair lied, broke plea agreement
Thousands of potential marrow donors register to help SoCal mother
300 troops shifted to California for border duty
DA declines to file charges against deputy who killed kids in crash
NASA's InSight spacecraft successfully lands on Mars
Volunteers needed to help count LA's homeless
Young mountain lion likely died in Woolsey Fire
Show More
Calabasas schools reopen after Woolsey Fire
Trump threatens to permanently close border
Holiday travel: Monday marks busiest day of holiday week at LAX
Alec Baldwin appears in NY court for parking assault case
Honduran mother says she fled country in fear for her life
More News