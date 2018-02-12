What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Chatsworth, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
19710 Vintage St.
Listed at $1,825 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, located at 19710 Vintage St, is 27 percent less than the $2,499 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Chatsworth.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a backyard. In the guest unit, you'll find air conditioning, tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
10517 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 10517 Topanga Canyon Blvd., is listed for $1,900 / month.
The unit has hardwood floors and good natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
9816 Shoup Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 9816 Shoup Ave., which, at 1,625 square feet, is going for $2,100 / month.
In the guest house, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, two ceiling fans, a dishwasher, great storage space, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---
