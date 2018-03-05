What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Crestview, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Crestview via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1535 Livonia Ave.
Listed at $1,650 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1535 Livonia Ave.
In the sunny unit, which comes furnished, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors and built-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
1519 South Wooster St., #5
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1519 South Wooster St., is listed for $1,675 / month.
In the top-floor unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. There's also assigned parking available. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
