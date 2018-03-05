REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Crestview, Right Now?

1535 Livonia Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're in the market for an apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Crestview look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Crestview via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1535 Livonia Ave.




Listed at $1,650 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1535 Livonia Ave.

In the sunny unit, which comes furnished, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors and built-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1519 South Wooster St., #5



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1519 South Wooster St., is listed for $1,675 / month.

In the top-floor unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. There's also assigned parking available. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News