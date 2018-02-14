What's The Cheapest Rental Available In East Hollywood, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5412 Carlton Way
Listed at $1,250 / month, this studio apartment, located at 5412 Carlton Way, is 7.4 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a studio in East Hollywood.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1635 North Hobart Blvd.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1635 North Hobart Blvd., is listed for $1,450 / month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of sunlight. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
800 N Mariposa Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 800 N Mariposa Ave., which is going for $1,495 / month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher and tiled flooring. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
1327 N Kingsley Dr., #8
Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 1327 N Kingsley Dr., listed at $1,595 / month.
The sunny unit has hardwood floors and built-in storage features.
(See the listing here.)
1376 N Serrano Ave.
Listed at $1,595 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1376 N Serrano Ave. (at Fernwood Avenue).
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, great closet space and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Here's the listing.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.