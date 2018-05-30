What's the cheapest rental available in East Hollywood?

But how does the low-end pricing on an East Hollywood rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1641 N. Alexandria Ave.
Listed at $1,175/month, this 160-square-foot studio, located at 1641 N. Alexandria Ave., is 9.3 percent less than the $1,295/month median rent for a studio in East Hollywood.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. The unit features hardwood floors, new light fixtures, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
(See the complete listing here.)
4622 La Mirada Ave.
This studio, situated at 4622 La Mirada Ave., is listed for $1,250/month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a stove, granite countertops and large windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
922 N. Normandie Ave.
Listed at $1,499/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 922 N. Normandie Ave.
The building offers on-site laundry, covered parking and on-site management. In the first floor unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, built-in storage features, a small breakfast nook and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Here's the listing.)
5405 Fernwood Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5405 Fernwood Ave., which is going for $1,500/month.
Building amenities include secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit features carpeted floors, a stove, closet space, a ceiling fan and built-in shelves. One cat is allowed in this apartment.
(Check out the listing here.)