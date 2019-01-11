What's the cheapest rental available in Echo Park, right now?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,576, compared to a $1,950 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Echo Park, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2611 Bellevue Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2611 Bellevue Ave., which is going for $1,595/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, closet space, a ceiling fan and a breakfast bar. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $30.00 application fee.
129 N. Toluca St.
Then there's this 550-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 129 N. Toluca St., listed at $1,950/month.
The building offers on-site management and outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect hardwood floors, a balcony, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
2160 Ewing St.
Listed at $2,400/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2160 Ewing St.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a patio. The building offers driveway parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
