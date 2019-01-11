REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Echo Park, right now?

2611 Bellevue Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're in the market for a rental on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Echo Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,576, compared to a $1,950 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Echo Park, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2611 Bellevue Ave.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2611 Bellevue Ave., which is going for $1,595/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, closet space, a ceiling fan and a breakfast bar. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $30.00 application fee.

(See the full listing here.)

129 N. Toluca St.






Then there's this 550-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 129 N. Toluca St., listed at $1,950/month.

The building offers on-site management and outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect hardwood floors, a balcony, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

2160 Ewing St.






Listed at $2,400/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2160 Ewing St.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a patio. The building offers driveway parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Mid-Wilshire, right now?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Beverly Hills?
What does $1,800 rent you in Laguna Beach, today?
What does $2,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Armed man leads bizarre stop-and-go chase in South LA
LAUSD's new offer to UTLA includes $130M investment in 2019-2020
Rain to hit SoCal Friday, last through next week
Child found dead in Covina after police detain woman
3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Yorba Linda area
Davis police officer, 22, fatally shot after responding to crash
UCLA parties prompt LAPD response in riot gear
OC man arrested for allegedly tossing explosive at neighbor's home
Show More
SoCal rain forecast: Storms spark mudslide concerns for burn areas
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Riverside City College student diagnosed with active tuberculosis
Wrongfully convicted man released 27 years after Pacoima shooting
Fugitive sex offender may be in Riverside County area, FBI says
More News