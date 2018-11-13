What's the cheapest rental available in Glendale, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
417 W. Los Feliz Road
Listed at $1,345/month, this studio , located at 417 W. Los Feliz Road in Tropico, is 3.6 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Glendale, which is currently estimated at around $1,395/month.
The building offers assigned parking. In the unit, you can expect to see stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, ample closet space, a ceiling fan and a balcony. Cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1011 Western Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1011 Western Ave. in Glendale, which, at 800 square feet, is going for $1,475/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Cats are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1030 Irving Ave.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1030 Irving Ave. in Glendale, also listed at $1,475/month.
In the unit, expect a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, tile countertops and carpeting. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and storage. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2748 Montrose Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2748 Montrose Ave. in Glendale, is listed for $1,495/month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan and built-in storage features. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1124 E. Doran St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1124 E. Doran St. in Glendale, which is going for $1,545/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and onsite management. The apartment boasts air conditioning, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry . Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
