What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Hollywood Hills, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1920 Argyle Ave.
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1920 Argyle Ave., is 51.6 percent less than the $2,895 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Hollywood Hills.
The unit features hardwood floors, closet space, large windows and a tiled bathroom. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an outdoor pool. Pets are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1800 El Cerrito Pl., #20
This studio apartment, situated at 1800 El Cerrito Pl., is listed for $1,455 / month for its 420-square-feet of space.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom, closet space, marble countertops, a kitchen pantry, high ceilings and a ceiling fan. The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
(See the complete listing here.)
2018 Ivar Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2018 Ivar Ave., is listed for $2,550 / month.
Tenants will find the unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Attention, dog owners: Fido is welcome here.
(See the listing here.)
