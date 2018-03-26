REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Hollywood Hills, Right Now?

2018 Ivar Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Hollywood Hills are hovering around $2,895 (compared to a $2,049 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Hollywood Hills rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1920 Argyle Ave.




Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1920 Argyle Ave., is 51.6 percent less than the $2,895 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Hollywood Hills.

The unit features hardwood floors, closet space, large windows and a tiled bathroom. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an outdoor pool. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1800 El Cerrito Pl., #20




This studio apartment, situated at 1800 El Cerrito Pl., is listed for $1,455 / month for its 420-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom, closet space, marble countertops, a kitchen pantry, high ceilings and a ceiling fan. The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

(See the complete listing here.)

2018 Ivar Ave.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2018 Ivar Ave., is listed for $2,550 / month.

Tenants will find the unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Attention, dog owners: Fido is welcome here.

(See the listing here.)


Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
