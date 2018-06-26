What's the cheapest rental available in Hollywood Hills, right now?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,499, compared to a $2,000 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Hollywood Hills, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Tamarind and Franklin avenues
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Tamarind and Franklin avenues, is listed for $1,650/month.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. The building offers assigned parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
2043 N. Beachwood Drive, #4
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2043 N. Beachwood Drive, which is also going for $1,650/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and gated parking. In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, newer kitchen appliances and generous closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
2046 High Tower Drive
Listed at $1,765/month, this 300-square-foot studio is located at 2046 High Tower Drive.
In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace, a loft area and built-in storage features. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
2212 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 2212 N. Cahuenga Blvd., is listed for $1,850/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and an elevator.
6543 Franklin Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 6543 Franklin Ave., which, with 750 square feet, is going for $1,995/month.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry, a business center and outdoor space. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and generous storage space. Cats are permitted.
