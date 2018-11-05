What's the cheapest rental available in Hollywood Hills, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Hollywood Hills rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according toWalk Score ratings isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1923 Tamarind Ave.
Listed at $1,395/month, this studio apartment, located at 1923 Tamarind Ave., is 27.3 percent less than the $1,919/month median rent for a studio in Hollywood Hills.
The building features outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome.
2017 Argyle Ave.
Here's a studio at 2017 Argyle Ave., which, at 410 square feet, is going for $1,400/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features hardwood flooring, closet space, a ceiling fan and exposed brick. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
2001 N. Beachwood Drive
Then there's this 563-square-foot at 2001 N. Beachwood Drive, listed at $1,525/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
6871 Franklin Ave.
Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 6871 Franklin Ave.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a balcony, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are allowed.
2211 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2211 N. Cahuenga Blvd., which is going for $1,795/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises a balcony, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed.
