REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Irvine, right now?

3217 Watermarke Place. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Irvine are hovering around $1,850. But how does the low-end pricing on an Irvine rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

210 Springview




First up, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 210 Springview in Northwood, listed at $1,750/month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, a balcony, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and high ceilings. The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space and a residents lounge. Animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(See the listing here.)

3217 Watermarke Place




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 3217 Watermarke Place in the Business District, is listed for $1,800/month for its 648 square feet of space.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service and outdoor space. The unit boasts wooden cabinetry, tile floors, a balcony and granite countertops. No pets are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

382 Orange Blossom, #134




And finally here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 382 Orange Blossom, #134, in Oak Creek, which, with 661 square feet, is also going for $1,800/month.

The building features a swimming pool, outdoor space, a tennis court, basketball courts, a spa and a clubhouse. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a patio and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinereal estaterental property
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News