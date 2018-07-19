What's the cheapest rental available in Irvine, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
210 Springview
First up, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 210 Springview in Northwood, listed at $1,750/month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, a balcony, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and high ceilings. The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space and a residents lounge. Animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and offers limited transit options.
3217 Watermarke Place
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 3217 Watermarke Place in the Business District, is listed for $1,800/month for its 648 square feet of space.
Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service and outdoor space. The unit boasts wooden cabinetry, tile floors, a balcony and granite countertops. No pets are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
382 Orange Blossom, #134
And finally here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 382 Orange Blossom, #134, in Oak Creek, which, with 661 square feet, is also going for $1,800/month.
The building features a swimming pool, outdoor space, a tennis court, basketball courts, a spa and a clubhouse. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a patio and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
