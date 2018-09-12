What's the cheapest rental available in Irvine, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
148 Streamwood
Here's a studio condo at 148 Streamwood in Northwood, which, at 475 square feet, is going for $1,500/month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, a patio, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and has minimal transit options.
50 Eastshore
Then there's this 468-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 50 Eastshore in Woodbridge, listed at $1,705/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace and recessed lighting. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
4 Austin, #T078
Listed at $1,740/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4 Austin, #T078, in El Camino Real.
Building amenities include assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a recreation room. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Feline companions are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
114 Streamwood
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 114 Streamwood in Northwood, is listed for $1,750/month for its 633 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include a balcony, high ceilings, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The complex offers outdoor space and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and offers limited transit options.
221 Tangelo, #377
And finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 221 Tangelo, #377, in Oak Creek, which, with 715 square feet, is also going for $1,750/month.
The apartment offers a balcony, high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking and outdoor space. Cat and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
