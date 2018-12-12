What's the cheapest rental available in Koreatown, right now? | Hoodline

Koreatown has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.
So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Koreatown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Koreatown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
851 S. Kenmore Ave.
Listed at $1,250/month, this studio is located at 851 S. Kenmore Ave.
The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laminate flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Here's the listing.)
109 Normandie Ave.
This studio, situated at 109 Normandie Ave., is listed for $1,295/month for its 400 square feet of space.
In the renovated unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, spacious closets, a ceiling fan and exposed brick. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee
(See the listing here.)
205 N. Kenmore Ave.
Over at 205 N. Kenmore Ave., there's this 400-square-foot studio , going for $1,325/month.
The building features on-site laundry and storage. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, exposed brick, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and new appliances. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(View the listing here.)
132 S. Westmoreland Ave.
To round things out, there's this 400-square-foot studio at 132 S. Westmoreland Ave. It's being listed for $1,350/month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and new appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $300 deposit, $200 deposit.
(Here's the full listing.)