REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Koreatown, right now? | Hoodline

851 S. Kenmore Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
What's the cheapest rental available in Koreatown, right now?

Koreatown has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Koreatown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Koreatown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

851 S. Kenmore Ave.






Listed at $1,250/month, this studio is located at 851 S. Kenmore Ave.

The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laminate flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

109 Normandie Ave.






This studio, situated at 109 Normandie Ave., is listed for $1,295/month for its 400 square feet of space.

In the renovated unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, spacious closets, a ceiling fan and exposed brick. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee

(See the listing here.)

205 N. Kenmore Ave.




Over at 205 N. Kenmore Ave., there's this 400-square-foot studio , going for $1,325/month.

The building features on-site laundry and storage. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, exposed brick, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and new appliances. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(View the listing here.)

132 S. Westmoreland Ave.






To round things out, there's this 400-square-foot studio at 132 S. Westmoreland Ave. It's being listed for $1,350/month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and new appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $300 deposit, $200 deposit.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
LA County supervisors OK Tejon Ranch mega-development
What will $1,800 rent you in Costa Mesa, right now?
What does $1,600 rent you in Pasadena, today?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Highland Park, Los Angeles
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
20 OC suspects indicted on drug, weapons charges
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
4th person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Average gas price drops for 50th consecutive day in LA County
Chocolate factory spill in Germany creates gooey mess
Show More
Purple Heart medal stolen from Valencia widow
New research details how red meat can elevate heart risk
Family of Whittier Blvd hit-and-run victim asks suspect to come forward
Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, sentenced to 3 years in prison
Police report reveals new information about Visalia teacher who cut student's hair
More News