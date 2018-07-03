What's the cheapest rental available in Koreatown, right now?

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Koreatown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Koreatown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
207 S. Berendo St.
Listed at $1,050/month, this 352-square-foot studio apartment, located at 207 S. Berendo St., is 22.2 percent less than the $1,350/month median rent for a studio in Koreatown.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and gated entry. In the unit, expect ceiling fans, a stove and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Water, gas and trash are included in the price of rent. Sorry pet lovers, neither cats nor dogs are allowed at this property.
975 S. Oxford Ave.
Here's a studio at 975 S. Oxford Ave., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $1,125/month.
The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, a stove and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
326 Normandie Ave.
Listed at $1,225/month, this 450-square-foot studio is located at 326 Normandie Ave.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, ceiling fans, generous closet space, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry and a courtyard. Dogs and cats are welcome here.
138 S. Westmoreland Ave.
This studio, situated at 138 S. Westmoreland Ave., is listed for $1,250/month for its 450 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, updated appliances, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Sorry pet lovers, your puppies and kitties are not allowed here.
147 Normandie Ave.
And here's a studio at 147 Normandie Ave., which, with 400 square feet, is going for $1,295/month.
On-site laundry and a business center are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, exposed brick, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans and large windows. All utilities are included in the price of rent. Cats are allowed with a $200 deposit; dogs are allowed for $300.
