REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Koreatown?

538 S. Manhattan Place | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Koreatown has excellent walkability, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Koreatown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Koreatown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

861 S. Catalina St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 861 S. Catalina St., which is going for $1,450/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and an elevator. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony, hardwood flooring, closet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

320 S. Gramercy Place, #203




Then there's this 642-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 320 S. Gramercy Place, listed at $1,500/month.

In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Building amenities include garage parking.

(See the listing here.)

538 S. Manhattan Place, #324




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 538 S. Manhattan Place, is listed for $1,650/month for its 600-square feet of space.

The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space, on-site management and an elevator. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, large windows and granite countertops.

(See the listing here.)

144 S. Westmoreland Ave.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 144 S. Westmoreland Ave., which is going for $1,695/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a stove, generous cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the listing here.)

864 S. New Hampshire Ave., #208




Over at 864 S. New Hampshire Ave., there's this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing, also going for $1,695/month.

In the apartment, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry.

(View the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News