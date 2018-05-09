What's the cheapest rental available in Koreatown?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Koreatown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Koreatown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
861 S. Catalina St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 861 S. Catalina St., which is going for $1,450/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and an elevator. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony, hardwood flooring, closet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the full listing here.)
320 S. Gramercy Place, #203
Then there's this 642-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 320 S. Gramercy Place, listed at $1,500/month.
In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Building amenities include garage parking.
(See the listing here.)
538 S. Manhattan Place, #324
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 538 S. Manhattan Place, is listed for $1,650/month for its 600-square feet of space.
The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space, on-site management and an elevator. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, large windows and granite countertops.
(See the listing here.)
144 S. Westmoreland Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 144 S. Westmoreland Ave., which is going for $1,695/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a stove, generous cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
(Check out the listing here.)
864 S. New Hampshire Ave., #208
Over at 864 S. New Hampshire Ave., there's this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing, also going for $1,695/month.
In the apartment, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry.
(View the listing here.)