What's the cheapest rental available in Laguna Beach, right now?

457 Third St.
First, there's this 500-square-foot apartment at 457 Third St., listed at $2,000/month.
In the unit, anticipate a fireplace, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a patio. The building offers extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
486 Third St., #3
Listed at $2,150/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 486 Third St., #3.
The apartment has hardwood floors, closet space, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.
(Here's the listing.)
1520 Glenneyre St., #B
Over at 1520 Glenneyre St., #B, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,400/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(View the listing here.)
146 Cliff Drive, #C
To round things out, there's this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 146 Cliff Drive, #C. It's being listed for $2,495/month.
The unit features hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, extra storage space and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.
(Here's the full listing.)