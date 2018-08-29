REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Laguna Beach, right now?

146 Cliff Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for a rental on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Laguna Beach look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Laguna Beach via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

457 Third St.




First, there's this 500-square-foot apartment at 457 Third St., listed at $2,000/month.

In the unit, anticipate a fireplace, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a patio. The building offers extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

486 Third St., #3




Listed at $2,150/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 486 Third St., #3.

The apartment has hardwood floors, closet space, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

1520 Glenneyre St., #B




Over at 1520 Glenneyre St., #B, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,400/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)

146 Cliff Drive, #C




To round things out, there's this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 146 Cliff Drive, #C. It's being listed for $2,495/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, extra storage space and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLaguna Beach
REAL ESTATE
What does $3,000 rent you in Santa Monica?
What does $1,500 rent you in Anaheim, today?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in West Hollywood
What will $1,900 rent you in Orange, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after slow-speed chase through South LA
'Suspicious shooting' leads deputies to mystery woman seen ringing doorbell in TX
Army vet wins U.S. citizenship after long legal fight
OC man, 73, in custody in death of stepdaughter, 11
Woman fatally shot near school in Boyle Heights, police say
Police probe connection between 2 home invasions in Norwalk
Pomona police detain 3 suspect in connection with shooting
Los Angeles street to be named after Barack Obama
Show More
4.4-magnitude quake rattles La Verne; felt all over Southland
Gang sweep in LA, Inglewood, Hawthorne leads to 10 arrests
Former USC gynecologist accused of sexual abuse has license suspended
Street racing suspected after car smashes into Studio City FedEx
In the Neighborhood: Josh Haskell in Pacific Palisades
More News